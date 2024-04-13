| Two Day International Conference On Crises And Solutions To Dispute Settlement System Under Wto Started At Nalsar

Two-day international conference on ‘Crises and Solutions to Dispute Settlement System under WTO’ started at NALSAR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: A two-day international conference on ‘Crises and Solutions to Dispute Settlement System under WTO’ commenced at NALSAR University of LAW here on Saturday.

NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor, Prof P. Krishna Dev Rao welcomed the participants to brood up on the importance of the dispute settlement body of WTO and the need to delve into its functioning which is facing some troubles.

Delivering the keynote address, former chair and member of the Appellate body of WTO, Ujal Singh Bhatia said the dispute settlement system till 2000 in its twenty-five years of its existence has dealt with the number of disputes.

As the world moved from the single powerful pole in 1995 to multi polar world order by the first decades of 21st century, the WTO has to relook into its functioning and also the dispute settlement body with due seriousness, Bhatia said.

The conference is being organised by the NALSAR University of LAW Justice BP Jeevan Reddy Centre for International Trade and Business Laws in collaboration with the Centre for WTO Studies, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) New Delhi.

WTO Appellate Body Secretariat former director, Prof. Werner Zdouc emphasised the need for reworking the dispute settlement, which is the lifeline of the multilateral trade system initiated by the WTO. EOM