NALSAR University of Law to hold its 20th annual convocation on Saturday

Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy will be the guest of honour. Other judges of the Supreme Court and High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be attending the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The NALSAR University of Law is holding its 20th annual convocation on university campus here on Saturday at 11 am.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will deliver the convocation address. Supreme Court Judge Justice PS Narasimha will be the guest of honour, while Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court and Chancellor, NALSAR, will preside over the convocation.

