NAAC peer team visits NALSAR University of Law

Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team visited the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, from September 13 to 15, for the second cycle of assessment and accreditation.

The team comprised academicians and legal luminaries including Dr. Kamal Jeet Singh, Chairman of the Team and Vice Chancellor, Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack; Dr. Tarun Arora, Member Co-ordinator and Professor, School of Legal Studies, Central University of Punjab, Punjab; Dr. VRC Krishnaiah, Member and Professor, Honorary Dean, Department of Law, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati; Dr. Ajay Kumar, Member and Professor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna; Dr. RS Meena, Member and Professor, Faculty of Commerce, BHU-Varanasi, Varanasi.

The team visited the university to acquaint themselves with the strengths and weaknesses of NALSAR with reference to quality assurance. It submitted the report to NAAC as per the guidelines.