Hyderabad: National meet on fact checking at Osmania University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Osmania University (OU) in association with US Consulate General, Hyderabad, is organizing a one-day national conference on ‘Countering Disinformation for Telugu Television Reporters’ in the CFRD building on university campus here on Saturday.

The conference is a part of the 90 hour training project which commenced early this year. The day-long session will be inaugurated by David Moyer, Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate General, Hyderabad, and will deliver the keynote address, according to a press release.