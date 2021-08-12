Hyderabad: Nehru Yuva Kendra to organise Fit India Freedom Run

The district level event is part of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 being organised by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports throughout the country.

Hyderabad: As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a Fit India Freedom Run is being organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Hyderabad, at Charminar on August 14 at 7.30 am.

The district level event is part of Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 being organised by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports throughout the country. In Hyderabad, various programmes will also be conducted across 75 colonies with around 5,700 youth participants, a press release said.

The Run was conceived last year when the country was dealing with Covid-19 pandemic and the need for maintenance of fitness and being active was felt even while following the Covid appropriate behaviour. This year, Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 would continue till Gandhi Jayanti, i.e October 2.

Interested citizens can register and upload their run on Fit India portal https://fitindia.gov.in and promote freedom run on their social media channels with hashtags #Run4India and #AzadikaAmritMahotsav.

