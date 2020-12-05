Hyderabad: Neredmet division counting put on hold

The High Court had ordered the State Election Commission to keep the ballot papers which were not marked with the ‘Arrow Cross Mark’ separately and keep a count of those ballot papers till the writ petition is decided.

Hyderabad: Counting of votes in the Neredmet division was held up as the number of votes without the regular ‘Swastik’ mark were found to be higher than the majority of the votes polled. Accordingly, the counting has been held up and the Returning Officer has sent a report to the State Election Commission.

The High Court had ordered the State Election Commission to keep the ballot papers which were not marked with the ‘Arrow Cross Mark’ separately and keep a count of those ballot papers till the writ petition is decided.

If the margin of difference in the votes polled in favour of the first and second candidate is more than the disputed ballot papers, the Electron Officer was free to declare the results. If the margin is less than the disputed ballot papers, then the disputed ballot papers shall not be taken into account and the results of that ward may not be declared. The disputed ballot papers shall be kept in safe custody along with other ballot papers, as per the rules in vogue, the orders said.

