Hyderabad: New Commandant of Air Force Academy takes charge

Hyderabad: Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor on Sunday took over as Commandant of Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, upon superannuation of Air Marshal IP Vipin.

Commissioned in the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1985, Air Marshal Kapoor has more than 7700 flying hours on various aircrafts. An alumnus of National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College, Flying Instructors’ School, College of Defence Management and National Defence College, he is one of the pioneers of aerial refuelling operations in the IAF. He also commanded the only air-to-air refuelling squadron in the IAF.

In his three-decade-plus career, Kapoor held important appointments as Director (air-to-air refuelling) and Principal Director (operations) at Air Headquarters. He also worked as Head of Faculty and Senior Air Force Instructor at the prestigious College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and was the Assistant Chief of Air Staff, Operations (Transport & Helicopters) at Air Headquarters.

His last appointment before being appointed as Commandant AFA was Assistant Chief of Air Staff. Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor received Ati Vishist Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal for his services.