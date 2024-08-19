| Hyderabad New Governing Body Elected For All India Malayalee Association

Hyderabad: New governing body elected for All India Malayalee Association

P V K Raman was elected president, Unni VAK Menon as General Secretary. Sherli Mol as vice- president, T V Verghese as treasurer, Vinod Mathai as joint treasurer, Sineeba Vinod and Suja Pavithran as joint secretaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 09:25 PM

P V K Raman was elected president, Unni VAK Menon as General Secretary. Sherli Mol as vice- president, T V Verghese as treasurer, Vinod Mathai as joint treasurer, Sineeba Vinod and Suja Pavithran as joint secretaries.

Hyderabad: The new governing body of All India Malayalee Association, Telangana was elected on Monday.

P V K Raman was elected president, Unni VAK Menon as General Secretary. Sherli Mol as vice- president, T V Verghese as treasurer, Vinod Mathai as joint treasurer, Sineeba Vinod and Suja Pavithran as joint secretaries.

Rejitha V P was elected as women’s wing convenor and Vighnesh Vishalan as youth wing convenor. K V Devarajan and BCR Nair were elected to the National General Council and14 others were elected to the Executive Committee.