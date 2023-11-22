Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 08:07 PM, Wed - 22 November 23
Hyderabad News: Akbaruddin Owaisi Warning, Nampally Exhibition Date, Actress Swathi Deekshith Arrest

Today’s Hyderabad News includes the world’s best rank for Falaknama Palace Restaurant, International Millets Year celebrations, Nirmala Sitharaman election campaign, KTR’s road show in Dubbak, Mohammad Azaharuddin’s debut election contest, a new job site for youngsters in Telangana, Akbaruddin Owaisi’s warning to city police, actress Swathi Deekshith’s arrest, Manam Theatre Festival, and the 2024 date for Nampally Exhibition in the city.

