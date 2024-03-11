Hyderabad: Over 1,000 persons take part in mega blood donation for Thalassemia patients

| Hyderabad Over 1000 Persons Take Part In Mega Blood Donation For Thalassemia Patients

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 07:04 PM

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to ensure availability of donated blood for severely ill children with Thalassemia, the city-based Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) conducted a mega blood donation camp in Hyderabad on Monday.

A total of 1,050 volunteers came forward to donate blood during the camp, which was also attended by Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA Chandrayangutta. On the occasion, the president of TSCS, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal highlighted the situation of Thalassemia in Telangana and acknowledged the immediate need of blood donors to come forward for blood transfusion and save Thalassemia patients.

“We appeal to the State government to make antenatal test HbA2 mandatory during pregnancy in Telangana. This could prevent pregnant women from giving birth to Thalassemia major children,” he said.

The vice-president, TSCS, Ratnavali Kothapalli, CEO, Dr Suman Jain, M A Aleem Baig, Joint Secretary, TSCS were present in the blood donation camp.