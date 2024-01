Hyderabad News Today: Ram Mandir Consecration Celebrations, BRS Poll Preparations, Ind vs Eng Test

Today's Hyderabad News includes Ram Mandi Pran Pratishtha celebrations, BRS planning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the upcoming test match between India and England this weekend in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 09:25 PM

Hyderabad: Today’s Hyderabad News includes Ram Mandi Pran Pratishtha celebrations, BRS planning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the upcoming test match between India and England this weekend in the city.

Watch: