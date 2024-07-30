Hyderabad: NHM Contract workers protest at Koti

There are over 17,000 contract employees under the NHM in Telangana discharging their duties in 78 different cadres of the health department.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 08:28 PM

There are over 17,000 contract employees under the NHM in Telangana discharging their duties in 78 different cadres of the health department.

Hyderabad: Demanding implementation of basic pay and regularization of posts in certain cadres in health department, contract employees under National Health Mission (NHM) on Tuesday participated in a ‘mega dharna’ at NHM Commissioner’s office, Koti.

There are over 17,000 contract employees under the NHM in Telangana discharging their duties in 78 different cadres of the health department. While the salary of contract workers is Rs.15,600, the protesting members of NHM Contract and Outsourcing Employees union said that field level healthcare workers were only receiving Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per month. In some departments that need a lot of technical work like diagnostic facilities, contract employees receive a salary of Rs 11,000.

“The third party agencies that recruit contract employees were not releasing the entire amount and making profits. For the past few months, we have been highlighting this issue but so far the health department is yet to take any action,” the president of NHM Contract and Outsourcing Employees Union, M Narasimha, said.