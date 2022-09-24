Ind-Aus match day: Hyderabad metro issues guidelines for passengers

Special trains have been arranged from 11 pm on Sunday from Stadium Metro station with the last train at 1 am on September 26. There will be connecting trains from Ameerpet and JBS Parade Grounds.

Hyderabad: With the city gearing up for the T20 match between India and Australia, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has extended rail service on the day of the match on Sunday.

HMRL officials released guidelines stating that during special trains’ service, entries are permitted at Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI metro stations only. All other stations would be open for exits only.

“We encourage customers to purchase return tickets in advance or at least while exiting the stadium metro station before going to the match. Customers are also encouraged to use smart cards for ease of travel and to avoid queuing,” it added.

The note further said that digital tickets would not be sold post regular hours. Existing tickets which have been purchased before 10:15 pm would work till the closure of business from Uppal, Stadium, and NGRI station only.

The frequency of trains to and from the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal is also expected to increase on a need basis on the day.