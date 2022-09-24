Ind-Aus match day: Here are things not allowed inside cricket stadium

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:38 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

The prohibited items include pets, eatables, cigarettes, cameras and other recording instruments, laptops, lighters, matchboxes, firecrackers, selfie sticks, sharp objects, helmets, backpacks, alcohol, and drugs.

Hyderabad: The third T20 cricket match between India and Australia is all set to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Sunday.

With 40,000 cricket enthusiasts expected to come to watch the match live on the ground, Hyderabad City Police are prohibiting a slew of things into the stadium for security and other purposes.

The prohibited items include pets, eatables, cigarettes, cameras and other recording instruments, laptops, lighters, matchboxes, firecrackers, selfie sticks, sharp objects, helmets, backpacks, alcohol, and drugs.

Mobile phones are being allowed inside the stadium for the first time. Spectators will be allowed entry from 4 pm while the match starts at 7:30 pm. Physical tickets are mandatory to enter the stadium.