Telangana Assembly Budget session likely from July 24

As the Vote-on-Account budget expires on July 31, a full-fledged budget will be presented in the upcoming session.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 09:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The budget session of Telangana State Legislative Assembly is all set to commence on July 24. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to introduce the State budget for 2024-25 on July 25 or 26. Necessary arrangements are being made in this regard.

Previously, a Vote-on-Account budget for four months was presented by the State government in February this year, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. As the Vote-on-Account budget expires on July 31, a full-fledged budget will be presented in the upcoming session. Accordingly, the State government already obtained necessary reports from all the departments concerned.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy held a review meeting on Thursday, to discuss the arrangements for the budget session. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, DGP Jitender and the Government Whip among others.

Sources said the session which will commence after the union budget presentation on July 23, will last for a week. The State budget will be prepared based on the Central allocations, and discussions are expected to follow. Key topics likely to be discussed include Rythu Bharosa and crop loan waivers, with the government having promised loan waivers by August 15. The government plans to introduce several important bills, during the session.

The opposition parties, BRS and BJP, are gearing up to corner the Congress government on various issues including implementation of the six guarantees, agitation by job aspirants, and law and order issues and also defection of MLAs.