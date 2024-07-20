Telangana: Budget to be presented on Thursday; CS holds meeting

Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao informed that the annual State Budget would be presented on Thursday.

Published Date - 20 July 2024

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: With the State budget session commencing from Tuesday, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari directed officials to send replies to all questions raised by legislators promptly and with full information.

She held a meeting with senior officials in connection with the budget session here on Saturday. Instructions were issued to senior officials to be present during the budget session to ensure there was no communication gap.

There would be discussion on demands of various departments on the subsequent days. He wanted officials to ensure that the note on demand and outcome budget was kept ready well in advance so that MLAs would have sufficient time to read and raise matters for discussion.