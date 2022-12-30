Hyderabad: Places to spend New Year’s Eve in 2022

From club nights to rooftop bars with great views of the fireworks, there’s plenty happening around the city; the only thing you have to do is choose

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 08:09 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: With the New Year’s Eve just round the corner, Hyderabad is all geared up to ring in 2023 in style. From club nights to rooftop bars with great views of the fireworks, there’s plenty happening around the city; the only thing you have to do is choose. So, here’s the list of local events that are sure to help you end 2022 on a high note.

Sunburn Reload NYE at Wonderla Hyderabad

With a star-studded DJ line-up headlined by the Italian Sensation, Gian Nobilee, The Sunburn Reload NYE is ready to rock with the best dance and music experience from across the globe.

Location: Wonderla Amusement Park

Super Sonic Takeover

Artiste MKSHFT along with a famous live band is going to get your feet tapping all night long with amazing Bollywood and EDM Music.

Location: Hotel Novotel Hyderabad Airport

New Year ‘No Pause Party’

The party will feature one of India’s popular electro-dance music figures DJ Shaan, Aaryan Gala and Rikaya to ring in the New Year bell.

Location: Gachibowli Stadium

Amnesia New Year’s Eve 2023

Smash this New Year’s Eve under the stars, along with astonishing music, a peachy vibe, and mind-boggling moments with your favourite people.

Location: Amnesia Sky Bar

NYE 2023 with Darshan Raval

Ring in the New Year with Indian playback singer’s Darshan Raval’s live performance, along with DJ Vinish.

Location: Om Convention

The Prism Circus 2.0

Gather your friends and make some unforgettable memories at The Prism Circus 2.0, with DJ RABZ and others.

Location: Prism Club and Kitchen

A Night In Paris Theme By Taj Deccan

Step into the New Year of your life with a lavishing Paris themed eve celebration at Taj Deccan.

Location: Lawns, Taj Deccan and Kohinoor, Taj Deccan

Hola 2023 with Thaman

The open air New Year event is cowboy-themed and includes an energised musical extravaganza by Thaman and Shivamani, along with some other singers.

Location: Rancho De Caballos, Pipe Line Road, Aziznagar

Walking street with Rahul Sipligunj

‘Naatu Naatu’ singer Rahul Sipligunj is going to rock the stage at the ‘Night in Charminar Theme’. Along with seating on mini Charminar and fish canal cabins where you will be surrounded by water and fishes, and mesmerising view of artificial waterfall, the event is going to have Bollywood DJ, special Hyderabadi band, and crackers show.

Location: Walking Street Drive-In, HITEC City Road

Hyderabad’s Biggest NYE Bash 2023

Spend the night partying at one of the biggest dance floors in the city, at Meridian cricket ground. The event will have top DJs spinning live throughout the party; enjoy Bollywood, Punjabi, Commercial, and Hip-Hop music, a wide range of food and beverage menu, fun party props and many more.

Location: Meridian Cricket Ground, Madhapur

All the bookings and other details are available at BookMyShow.