Hyderabad: OdinSchool Launches Full Stack Software Development Bootcam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

From left: Debajyoti Sharma - COO, Srinivas Vedantam - Director Product, Shruti Gaddam - Corporate Relations Head, Srinivas Rao Kulkarni - General Manager, Vijay Pasupulati - CEO

Hyderabad: After achieving significant success with its Data Science Bootcamp, OdinSchool is launching Full-Stack Software Developer Bootcamp. The Bootcamp is for professionals looking to launch or advance their careers in Software Development.

“After our success with the Data Science Bootcamp, we saw a huge incoming interest from the industry for Full Stack developers. OdinSchool’s Full Stack Software Development bootcamp will fulfill this demand of the industry. The bootcamp is designed for aspiring technology professionals to skill up as well as propel their careers further in Full Stack Software Development.”, said Vijay Pasupulati, the CEO of OdinSchool.

Also Read OdinSchool bridges skills gap in data science

OdinSchool’s Full Stack Software Development Bootcamp involves six months of active training with dynamic industry-vetted curriculum, cohort-based learning, live weekly classes, multiple real-world projects, and professional mentorship, followed by six months of active career services with 360° placement assistance. The project-based Bootcamp is led by industry experts who will impart a thorough understanding of the in-demand technologies along with strong hands-on experience.

OdinSchool invites applications for the Full Stack Software Development Bootcamp from those who are looking to avail job opportunities in this domain. While prior exposure to programming is appreciated, the Bootcamp helps graduates start from the basics.

Shruti Gaddam, the head of Corporate Relations and Placements at OdinSchool said, “while there are lots of opportunities in this domain, the skill gap remains massive. Our Bootcamp is highly industry-aligned and job-oriented.”