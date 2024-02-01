Hyderabad: Officials inspect traffic issues in Jubilee Hills

A comprehensive traffic action plan aimed at addressing frequent traffic jams across major thoroughfares in Hyderabad will be prepared by officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 11:34 AM

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy inspected several traffic bottlenecks in the Jubilee Hills area on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A comprehensive traffic action plan aimed at addressing frequent traffic jams across major thoroughfares in Hyderabad will be prepared by officials from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Police in the coming few days and submitted to Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose on Thursday, said.

To this effect, on Thursday, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy inspected several traffic bottlenecks in the Jubilee Hills area, including Road number 45 and 36 and Jubilee check post.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy asks for comprehensive plan to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad

Rose directed the officials to further inspect Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 and 36 to take necessary measures to avoid traffic congestion. Authorities will also come up with a plan to construct flyovers and grade separators wherever necessary.