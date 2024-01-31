CM Revanth Reddy asks for comprehensive plan to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy said arrangements should be made for the presence of traffic personnel at all major junctions and high traffic areas in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to deal with the increasing traffic congestion in Hyderabad City.

The Chief Minister, who reviewed traffic management and control in Hyderabad at the Secretariat, said a comprehensive plan should be made for traffic control and management in the Greater Hyderabad limits in accordance with the future needs and coordination with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police department. Expert consultancies should be entrusted with the responsibility and a special study should be conducted for easing traffic in the city, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the police department to give top priority to traffic control within the Greater Hyderabad limits. Stating that law and order police should be used for traffic control duties in the city during peak hours, he said arrangements should be made for the presence of traffic personnel at all major junctions and high traffic areas in the city.

“The police should not rely only on the automatic signal system. Sub-inspectors and constables should be sent on two-wheelers to clear traffic jams,” he suggested.

The Chief Minister said it was decided to upgrade traffic police stations under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates and that the number of staff needed for the purpose would be appointed.

Attention should be given to the expansion of main roads and junctions in accordance with the increasing traffic, he said, adding that the feasibility of constructing subways, underpasses and surface ways like LB Nagar Junction should be identified.

When officials brought to the Chief Minister’s notice that traffic problems could be eliminated if the parking problem was overcome and with construction of multi-level car parking centres at as many places as possible, he asked them to identify private and government spaces for parking and also to prepare a special parking policy.

“Concessions should be given to those who come forward to set up parking centres,” he said.

The Chief Minister also ordered to re-examine the criteria for allocating space for roads, parks and infrastructure while giving HMDA permissions to the layouts and asked officials to examine what methods were being followed in other cities in the country and abroad to ensure wide roads.

The Chief Minister asked officials to appoint a sufficient number of Home Guards so that they could be used for manning traffic in the city. “Arrangements should be made to make these appointments within three months. Appropriate training should be given to the new recruits. In the meantime, the home guards working in different departments should be brought back to the traffic department,” he said.