Hyderabad: One injured in explosion at Jagathgirigutta

By | Published: 6:00 pm

Hyderabad: One person was injured when a container exploded at Asbestos colony in Jagathgirigutta on Saturday morning.

According to the police, the explosion occurred when a person Yousuf Ali Khan got down from an auto rickshaw at Asbestos colony and stepped on some small container left near a compound wall of the house.

“The man sustained an injury on his leg following the explosion. We suspect it to be a chemical explosion. The material was seized and sent to laboratory for analysis,” said A Ganga Reddy, SHO Jagathgirigutta police station.

The CLUES team of the Cyberabad police, bomb detection and disposal squad and other special teams inspected the spot.

