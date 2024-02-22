Hyderabad: Orchids International School launches ‘Imagine Hub’ labs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 11:36 PM

Hyderabad: Orchids International School announced the launch of ‘Imagine Hub’ labs at its Bachupally campus on Thursday. The labs feature Astronomy, Robotics, MAC Coding, Tinkering, Dance, Theater, Music, Weaving & Printing, Pottery and Painting.

The labs, launched by B Bharathi Lakpathi Naik, Special Secretary, Public Enterprises, will provide students with opportunities for hands-on learning and exploration across a diverse array of disciplines, a press release said.

Orchids The International School VP Dr. Kavita Nagpal said the school was enforcing the significance of lab-based learning in equipping students with practical expertise that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 vision and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023.

“This approach moves away from traditional lecture-based teaching focusing on hands-on activities, experimentation, and exploration and plays a pivotal role in preparing students for future careers. We believe that these labs will not only nurture the intellect but also foster creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving and a lifelong love for learning,” Dr. Nagpal added.