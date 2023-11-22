Toon Fest 2023: A whirlwind of creativity and fun at Orchids International School

The Toon Fest offers a plethora of competitions and activities for participants to showcase their skills and win exciting prizes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:27 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Spirited youngsters are all set to unleash their creativity and dive into a world of cartoons, music, and entertainment at the first-ever Toon Fest of Orchids International School in Bachupally.

To be held on November 25, from 10 am to 7 pm, the fest promises to be a day filled with laughter, excitement, and expression of talents. The event will be attended by playback singer and voice artist, Geetha Madhuri.

The Toon Fest offers a plethora of competitions and activities for participants to showcase their skills and win exciting prizes. It will feature a public speaking competition that challenges participants to express themselves through the art of words. Besides, a cartoon caption writing competition will test participants’ sense of wit and humor.

Clay modeling, comic reels, and a fashion show will also be features of the event. The students will also push the boundaries of digital realms with cartoon-making and magazine cover contests. This will be followed by stand-up comedy, a performance by a rock band, and dance competitions.

Scitoon, a digital cartoon-making competition, will bring technology into the artistic mix. The Toon Magazine Contest invites participants to design digital magazine covers, adding a touch of professionalism to the festivities.