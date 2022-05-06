Hyderabad: Organs of 52-year-old brain dead donated under Jeevandan initiative

Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Relatives of a 52-year-old resident from Hyderabad, Madhusudhan Munukuntla, who was declared brain dead by attending team of neuro-physicians at Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, have donated organs of the deceased, as part of the state-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative.

A resident of Ramanthapur, Madhusudhan on April 26, had a fall at his home and was injured. The family members rushed him to Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet where he was under ICU care for nine days. With the health condition of Madhusudhan not improving, the doctors declared him as brain dead at around on May 5 due to internal bleeding in the brain.

The organ donation officials from Jeevandan and Yashoda Hospital conducted grief counselling sessions to the family members of Madhusudhan, whose wife Rajini, son Akhil Kumar and daughter consented to donate his organs under Jeevandan initiative. The surgeons retrieved five organs including two corneas, liver and two kidneys and sent the donor organs to transplant centres based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

