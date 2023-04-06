Hyderabad: MAUD dept to start community interaction programmes with ‘Bhagidari’ initiative

Hyderabad: To further enhance the grievance redressal system in the city and to provide better services, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department will soon start community interaction programmes.

This initiative called Bhagidari, aims to resolve issues related to law & order, and health besides resolving civic issues in a time bound manner.

For this, multi-disciplinary field level teams will be formed to engage residents regularly for timely and effective resolution of civic issues. The teams will also take up works based on citizen feedback duly involving Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs).

Aimed at promoting citizens’ participation in local governance, a mechanism is to be created by involving GHMC, HMWS&SB, Police, TSSPDCL and Health for citizen-level direct engagement regularly. The teams will coordinate with the departments to ensure quick resolution of grievances in an integrated manner on a common platform.

As per the orders issued by the MA&UD Department, these teams will also give ideas for improving infrastructure. The GHMC will be the nodal agency and form a necessary number of multi-disciplinary field level teams so that the periodicity of meeting a particular RWA is at least once a quarter.

Focus areas:

* For GHMC / HMDA:

– Awareness on stray dogs

– Prevention of littering

– Fire safety

– Awareness on heat wave condition

– Water logging points and potholes

– llumination

– Lake/water body pollution

– Nala desilting

– Drainage and septic tank cleaning

*For Police :

– Eve teasing

– Gambling

– Liquor consumption in public places

– Public nuisance

– Road safety