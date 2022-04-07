| Hyderabad Painter Held On Charges Of Killing His Friend

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: A painter was arrested by the Madhapur police on Thursday on charges of killing his friend over a monetary dispute two days ago.

According to the police, Sharvath Siddeshwar alias Siddu (21) of Borabanda on Tuesday took his friend Shiva Naik, 25, to an isolated place at Chandanaik Thanda and consumed liquor.

“An argument ensued over a financial issue during which Siddu took a boulder and hit Shiva Naik resulting in his death. He then fled the spot,” Madhapur Inspector P Ravindra Prasad said.

Based on suspicion, police took Siddeshwar into custody and during interrogation, he admitted to the killing.

