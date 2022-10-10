Hyderabad: Para sportspersons honoured at G Square Wings of Fire Awards 2022

G Square Housing Honored the Real Superheroes of India. G Square will sponsor 100 such deserving athletes within the next one year.

Hyderabad: Noted land aggregator and plot promoter G Square Housing has honoured para sportspersons from across the country in the ‘G Square Wings of Fire Awards-2022’, a press release on Monday said.

The awardees were felicitated in a glittering function held recently in Hyderabad in the presence of noted personalities from different spheres of life including Anil Minz, DIG GC RRY, badminton player B Sai Praneeth, CEO of G Square Housing, N Eshwar, General Secretary, Para Sports Association of Telangana, T Sanjeevaiah.

As part of the awards, the para sportspersons from different categories, who have participated in both national and international sports at various levels, received cash prices of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50, 000.

“The winners are an inspiration and I feel blessed to be a part of such an initiative by G Square,” Anil Minz, DIG GC RRY, Cum Director NCDE, said.

CEO of G Square Housing, Eshwar N said that the Wings of Fire awards were constituted under CSR initiative of G Square Housing.

“It’s easier said than done to turn one’s adversity into one’s opportunity. But these amazing people have shown the world that they can achieve anything despite being differently able. We as a society should learn from their struggles and salute their will power and zeal. And the least we could do for them is to recognize their relentless efforts and support them in every possible way so they can inspire many more similar talents to enter the sports arena. We are also planning to sponsor 100 such deserving athletes within the next one year” Eswar said.