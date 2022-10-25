Hyderabad: Parents urge govt to reopen DAV school with different management

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:07 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Keeping academics of students in the view, BSD DAV Public School, Banjara Hills, parents urged the State government to reopen the school but with a different management.

Following the government’s decision to strip recognition of the school over sexual assault on a four-year-old girl by principal’s driver in the school premises, the parents said they were given three options– shifting to a different school, total refund of the fee paid and change in the management and staff.

According to parents, only one CBSE affiliated school was among five options given to them for shifting their wards.

“Out of five options, there is one CBSE affiliated school but it charges Rs.2.20 lakh per annum which not all parents can afford. We are equally pained by the incident. As it is the middle of the academic year, we want the government to reopen the school but with a different management and staff. Parents are planning to meet Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday on the issue,” a parent said.