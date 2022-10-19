Hyderabad: Driver, principal arrested in Banjara Hills kindergarten student case

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police arrested a driver for sexually assaulting a girl at a school in Banjara Hills. The principal of the school was also arrested for showing negligence resulting in the incident.

The driver had allegedly sexually assaulted a girl aged around 4 years in a classroom. The victim child informed about it to the parents who initially went to the school and spoke to the management. The police who came to know about the case reached the school and took the driver into custody on Tuesday evening.

“The driver is arrested and being remanded. Two more children were victimised by the man. A case is also booked against the in-charge of the school for negligence,” said Banjara Hills ACP Sudharshan.

The parents of the child staged a protest in front of the Banjara Hills police station again on Wednesday demanding stringent action against the school management. A few parents alleged previously also such instances were reported and they had made a complaint to the management.