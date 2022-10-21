Banjara Hills sexual assault case: DAV school recognition to be cancelled

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:15 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday directed Hyderabad District Educational Officer (DEO) to cancel recognition of BSD DAV School, Banjara Hills.

The direction from the Education Minister comes following a case of sexual assault on a four-year old girl was reported in the school.

The existing students would be shifted to another school so that they would not suffer any loss in the ongoing academic year, she said.

The Minister has also constituted a four member committee headed by Secretary, Education department for looking into safety and security aspects in schools across the State.

The committee has been asked to submit a report with recommendations in a week.