Hyderabad: Passengers miraculously survive as bus catches fire

Police said the incident occurred around midnight, when the Rajdhani AC bus was proceeding from Hyderabad towards Guntur with about 45 passengers on board.

By IANS Updated On - 11:11 AM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: A moving bus of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) caught fire at Pedda Amberpet outer ring road in Hayathnagar on Friday. None were hurt in the incident. A short circuit is suspected to have led to the fire.

Police said the incident occurred around midnight, when the Rajdhani AC bus was proceeding from Hyderabad towards Guntur with about 45 passengers on board.

The bus reportedly caught fire suddenly with the driver noticing it and stopping the vehicle on the road. The passengers were alerted and they rushed out to safety.

The bus staff alerted the fire department and the police. Fire department officials reached the spot and doused the flames, by which time the bus was heavily damaged.

“We suspect a short circuit could have led to the fire,” an official said.

The case is being investigated.