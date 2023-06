| Hyderabad Two Private Buses Catch Fire In Separate Incidents No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: Two private buses catch fire in separate incidents, no casualties reported

Two private buses caught fire in separate incidents in the city on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Two private buses caught fire in separate incidents in the city on Friday

Hyderabad: Two private buses caught fire in separate incidents in the city on Friday. No casualties were reported.

In the first incident, a bus proceeding from Kukatpally junction towards Balanagar caught fire near HP petrol pump. In another incident, the bus from Beeramguda towards Kukatpally caught fire at Madinaguda.

In both cases, the drivers and passengers escaped unhurt, but the vehicles were damaged heavily.