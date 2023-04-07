Hyderabad: Moving TSRTC electric bus catches fire at Begumpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:17 AM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: A moving electric bus of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) caught fire at Begumpet on Friday morning. None were hurt in the incident. Police suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

Police said the incident occurred around 9am, when the bus was proceeding from Begumpet towards Paradise.

The bus reportedly caught fire suddenly with driver noticing it and stopping the vehicle on the road. The passengers were alerted and they rushed to safety.

The bus staff alerted the fire department and the police. Fire department officials reached the spot and doused the flames, by which time the bus was partially damaged.

“We suspect a short circuit could have led to the fire,” an official said.