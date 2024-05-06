Hyderabad photographer’s pic featured in 100 best pics in world

Hari had sent nine pictures, all of which went through the second round. The names of photographers and locations are hidden when the online voting is open.

6 May 2024

Sangareddy: Hyderabad-based wildlife photographer Hari K Patibanda’s picture has been featured among the rare 100 best photographs in an international contest. 35AWARDS, a major international award established in 2015 by creators of the professional photography community 35photo.pro, featured Hari’s picture of a mottled wood owl being harassed by a black drongo.

35AWARDS will officially announce the ranking of these photographs on May 11. The organisation received 1.15 lakh photographs from 1.11 lakh photographers from across the globe this year for the competition.

After three rounds of voting, there would be a 50-member jury which comprises photography professionals from across the globe to select the final 100 best photos list. Hari said he was on cloud nine because he got the best photograph award on his first attempt.

Hari, who has been into wildlife photography for four years, thanked Hyderabad Birding Pals (HBP) for their support and encouragement in his progress as a wildlife photographer. Wishes poured in from birdwatchers and forest department officials after his photograph was featured in the list of the 100 best photographs.

“The winning photograph shows a Mottled Wood being harassed by a Black Drongo while in flight. Black Drongoes are known as “Police birds” or “Kotwal birds” as they are quite aggressive and don’t hesitate to take on birds many times their size.

They were recorded chasing and harassing several eagles like the short-toed snake eagle, Changeable Hawk Eagle, Bonelli’s Eagle and other predators like Owls and Black Kites. The Drongoes continually harass these birds and chase them away from their territory” he said.

“The Mottled Wood Owl is a large owl that resides in large trees in woody areas and is nocturnal. On cloudy days we can sometimes see them or hear them during the mornings and just before sunset. I was quite fortunate to witness this interaction between the Mottled Wood Owl and Black Drongo.

There were three Drongoes that were harassing the owl. They were sitting on the head of the owl, pecking the head and annoying the large owl. The owl tolerated them for a short while, but soon left the place and disappeared behind some large trees,” Hari said.