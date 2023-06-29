| Weekend Guide Here Are The Things To Do In Hyderabad This Weekend

Weekend guide: Here are the things to do in Hyderabad this weekend

Unwind your weekend with the curated activities that includes comedy, art, music, photography, and others

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Trying to make plans for the weekend? Well, from comedy to rap and art workshops, check out our curated guide of exciting events happening in the city this weekend.

Pannu Yaar:

Gurleen Pannu, winner of Comicstaan season 3 is all set to tickle your funny bones with her observational humour and personal anecdotes.

When: July 1, 7 pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow

Idi Rap Viplavam:

Join this Telugu Rap show to witness the sheer brilliance of independent Telugu Rap artists of Hyderabad and immerse yourself in their electrifying performances.

When: July 2, 7 pm

Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow

Hyderabad Reads:

Grab a book and head to KBR Park for two hours of silent reading amidst lush green surroundings and birds chirping. Don’t forget to carry a comfy mat!

When: July 1, 4.30-6.30 pm

Where: KBR Park, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Free event

Drum Circle:

Brace yourself for a transformative experience through drumming as you celebrate World Music Week. There would be three circles for 15 minutes with 6-8 people in each set and the audience can walk in too!

When: July 2, 5-6.30 pm

Where: Musee Musical Store, Begumpet

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Sip and Paint workshop

Unwind on your weekend at this fun painting workshop while you sip on your favourite cocktail.

When: July 2, 1 pm

Where: F house, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow

Photography workshop

Learn the basics of photography with Santhosh Kasturi at these two-hour photography workshops conducted in the city for around a month.

When: July 1 to August 19, 8.30 am

Where: Ameenpur Lake

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow