Weekend guide: Here are the things to do in Hyderabad this weekend

Unwind your weekend with the curated activities that includes comedy, art, music, photography, and others
Hyderabad: Trying to make plans for the weekend? Well, from comedy to rap and art workshops, check out our curated guide of exciting events happening in the city this weekend.
Pannu Yaar:
Gurleen Pannu, winner of Comicstaan season 3 is all set to tickle your funny bones with her observational humour and personal anecdotes.
When: July 1, 7 pm
Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad
Registrations: Available on BookMyShow
Idi Rap Viplavam:
Join this Telugu Rap show to witness the sheer brilliance of independent Telugu Rap artists of Hyderabad and immerse yourself in their electrifying performances.
When: July 2, 7 pm
Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available on BookMyShow
Hyderabad Reads:
Grab a book and head to KBR Park for two hours of silent reading amidst lush green surroundings and birds chirping. Don’t forget to carry a comfy mat!
When: July 1, 4.30-6.30 pm
Where: KBR Park, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Free event
Drum Circle:
Brace yourself for a transformative experience through drumming as you celebrate World Music Week. There would be three circles for 15 minutes with 6-8 people in each set and the audience can walk in too!
When: July 2, 5-6.30 pm
Where: Musee Musical Store, Begumpet
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Sip and Paint workshop
Unwind on your weekend at this fun painting workshop while you sip on your favourite cocktail.
When: July 2, 1 pm
Where: F house, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available on BookMyShow
Photography workshop
Learn the basics of photography with Santhosh Kasturi at these two-hour photography workshops conducted in the city for around a month.
When: July 1 to August 19, 8.30 am
Where: Ameenpur Lake
Registrations: Available on BookMyShow