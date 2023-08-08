Wildlife photographer to exhibit his works in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

A photograph of a tribal woman shot by L Krishna

Adilabad: Lingampalli Krishna, a barber turned wildlife photographer of Adilabad town, will exhibit his photographs on tribal lifestyle and culture on the premises of Government Degree College here on Wednesday to mark World Tribal Day.

Krishna said he would display 100 photographs of tribals taken in different parts of Adilabad district in the last few years. Collector PS Rahul Raj and Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy would formally inaugurate the exhibition.

The 47-year old barber ventured into photography at the age of 35. The self-taught wildlife photographer recorded over 100 bird species including some migratory and rare ones in Kosai alone and photographs of 100 birds in different parts of the forests of erstwhile Adilabad district. He won a state-level award by taking part in a wildlife photography contest in Warangal in 2021.