Adilabad: Exhibition held to mark Indigenous People Day

Lingampalli Krishna, a barber turned wildlife photographer from Adilabad town exhibited 100 odd photographs featuring tribal lifestyle and culture to mark World Tribal Day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Students take a look at photographs exhibited by Lingampalli Krishna in Adilabad on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Lingampalli Krishna, a barber turned wildlife photographer from Adilabad town exhibited 100 odd photographs featuring tribal lifestyle and culture to mark World Tribal Day on the premises of the Government Degree College on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy inaugurated the event.

Reddy was all praise for Krishna for beautifully capturing the distinct lifestyle and culture of tribals. He said it was a laudable effort to exhibit the photographs bearing some cost. He opined that tribals follow unique traditions and culture. He urged youngsters to learn about it and to carry forward. He felicitated the photographer with a shawl and memento.

Students of various educational institutions visited the exhibition and interacted with Krishna. The 47-year old barber ventured into photography at the age of 35, and has recorded over 100 bird species including some migratory and rare ones in Kosai apart from photographs of 100 birds in different parts of erstwhile Adilabad district.