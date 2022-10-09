Hyderabad: Pink Ribbon Walkathon held for breast cancer awareness

Published Date - 09:34 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing breast cancer awareness month, over 700 fitness enthusiasts participated in a Pink Ribbon Walkathon organised by Oncology wing of AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli on Sunday.

Several running and walkers group including Botanical Walker’s Association and Hyderabad Runners were among the participants apart from residents of various residential societies and employees of corporate companies.

“With the advancement in 3D mammography and other technologies, diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer has become extremely effective. Combined with minimally invasive surgery and other therapeutic solutions, early-stage, localized breast cancer has close to 99 per cent chance of survival,” Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals said.

Dr. Pragnya Chigurupati, breast cancer specialist, oncologist and oncoplastic surgeon, AIG Hospitals said “our campaign is targeting all women irrespective of age to understand the simple measures of self-examination that can help in early detection”.