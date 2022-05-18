Hyderabad police arrest VC of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University, Bhopal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:25 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Vice Chancellor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University, Bhopal, along with a former Vice-Chancellor of the university, was arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly issuing educational certificates fraudulently after collecting huge amounts from students.

The Hyderabad police had booked four cases at Malakpet, Asifnagar, Musheerabad and Chaderghat police stations in February against some educational consultants and management of the SRK university, for allegedly providing educational certificates illegally.

“The management collected huge money from the students and handed them over degree certificates of B. Tech & BE courses, MBA, B.Sc., B.Com etc. A total of 101 educational certificates were issued to the students and 44 certificates were seized in February,” said Additional CP, (crimes) AR Srinivas.

The present VC of SRK University, Dr. M. Prasahanth Pillai and former Vice Chancellor & Chairman of SRK University, Dr. S.S.Kushwah, were arrested in the case on Wednesday.

So far in the case, the police has arrested an Assistant Professor Ketan Singh of the university, seven agents and 19 students for obtaining the certificates illegally while another six students were served notices. The in-charge Vice-Chancellor Dr Sunil Kapoor and six other students obtained anticipatory bail from the court.

“The cases booked at the four police stations were handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for thorough investigation,” said the official.

The police advised the students against obtaining educational certificates illegally from any sources as they will face criminal cases.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .