Hyderabad: Police capture woman thief in attention diversion cases, recovers Rs. 5.8 Lakh

The arrested person is Rabia Begum (45) from Ramnaspura in Kalapathar. She was recently involved in cases in Charminar, Shahalibanda and Santosh Nagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: The Task Force (South-East) team along with Santosh Nagar police nabbed a woman thief involved in three attention diversion cases and recovered cash of Rs.5.8 lakh on Tuesday.

According to the police, Rabia targeted gold shops and approached the owners in the guise of seeking loan for the mortgaged gold ornaments. First she shows original gold ornaments and after collecting the loan amount, exchanges it with fake gold ornaments concealed in her bag.

Following a complaint from a jeweler who was cheated to the tune of Rs.2 lakh recently, the Santosh Nagar police booked a case and arrested Rabia and recovered the stolen material. Further it came to know that she was earlier involved in seven similar offences

The arrested person along with the seized material was handed over to the Santosh Nagar police for further action.