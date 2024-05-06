Investigation in HM Amit Shah doctored video case on: Hyderabad CP

“Five persons were arrested by the Hyderabad and if any more names come up during the investigation, we will probe and initiate legal action,” said the Hyderabad CP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 02:34 PM

File Photo: Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy said that the police investigation into the deep fake video of union Minister for Home, Amit Shah is going on.

“Five persons were arrested by the Hyderabad and if any more names come up during the investigation, we will probe and initiate legal action,” said the Hyderabad CP.

Also Read Delhi Police to summon Telangana Congress members again in Amit Shah’s fake video case

When asked about the role of Delhi police in the investigation into the same case, he said that the Hyderabad police had registered a case on April 27 following a complaint. “I don’t think there is need for Delhi police to investigate into the same case as creates confusion. We will share information with them if they want,” said K Sreenivasa Redd1178420y.