Hyderabad: Police help trace lost bag with sarees worth Rs 1 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police helped an elderly man trace his trolley bag with sarees worth Rs.1 lakh, which he lost in an auto-rickshaw on Wednesday.

Officials said within two hours of the incident being reported, the bag was traced with the help of footage from surveillance cameras. According to the police, Mahender, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, had hired an auto-rickshaw from Peerzadiguda to his house. While getting down from the vehicle, he forgot the bag and the auto driver left.

On being alerted by Mahender, the Saidabad police’s crime team checked CCTV footage and tracked the auto-rickshaw and contacted the driver. As soon as the bag was traced, the police called Mahender and handed it over to him.

