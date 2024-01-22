Hyderabad police invites applications for SPOs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 04:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have invited applications for enrollment as Special Police Officers purely on temporary basis from ex- servicemen, ex-paramilitary forces and retired police personnel of Telangana State only. A total of 150 vacancies of SPOs will be filled-up during the enrollment drive.

The candidates should be in possession of residential proof in Telangana State i.e., Aadhar Card, Voter ID, and Driving licence, and the age should be below 58 years of age as on 01 February 2024 for ex-serviceman and ex-paramilitary. For retired police personnel those who have retired from service within two years are eligible to apply and the upper age limit is 61 years for them. An honorarium of Rs. 26,000 will be paid and they are not entitled for leave.

The candidate should have the following documents Discharge Book / Discharge Certificate / Retirement Order, Aadhar Card and PAN Card, Technical Trade Proficiency Certificate if Applicable, Valid Driving Licence LMV / HMV for Driver candidates only, Three passport size photographs.

All the interested candidates should apply personally visiting SPOs Office, CAR Headquarters, Petlaburj, Hyderabad for submission of application and phone calls are not accepted.

The last date to submit applications is 5 pm on January 27.