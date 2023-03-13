Hyderabad police launch efforts to trace parents of teenager

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have launched full-fledged efforts to trace the parents of a teenager who is now staying at Government Children’s Home in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The boy Faiyaz (14) had reportedly left his house around eight to ten years ago and boarded a train from a railway station in Hyderabad and somehow managed to reach Lucknow.

“As the boy was unfamiliar to Lucknow city and wandering around, we suspect either the local police or a good Samaritan might have shifted him to the government shelter there and since then, the child was staying there,” Inspector, K Muttu said.

The child could recollect that he stayed in a house that was located near railway tracks in Hyderabad and there was a big nala nearby. His father Hasham was into sales and repairs of mobile phones.

“We guess the boy was aged around five or six years when he had gone missing. Also we are checking First Information Reports/ complaints registered in previous years to trace the parents of the teenager and reunite him with them,” the Inspector added.

The authorities at Government Children’s Home in Lucknow informed Hyderabad police and shared the information provided by the boy. With the available information, the police are trying to trace the parents. The police suspect the child might be a resident of colonies lying on either side of railway stations in the city.