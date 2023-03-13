Hyderabad: Intermediate student ends life at Madhapur

09:12 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An intermediate first year student died by suicide at her house in Madhapur on Monday afternoon.

The teenager Konda Divya, (17) pursuing her intermediate first year at a private college was staying along with her family at Sai Nagar, Madhapur. Her father works as a watchman at a building.

“On Monday afternoon, Divya hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house. Her parents rushed her to a private hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. The family told us she slipped into depression over some family related issues,” said Madhapur sub inspector, Deekshitha.

A case is registered and investigation going on.