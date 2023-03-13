Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at Haj House, no casualties reported

Published Date - 09:18 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: Furniture and some documents at the Telangana State Urdu Academy were gutted when fire broke out in the office located on the fourth floor of Haj House, Nampally on Monday evening. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire started at around 6.30 pm in the Urdu Academy premises of Haj House and on being alerted, two fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The firemen along with Haj House staff broke the door of the records room and managed to salvage some files and other documents. After battling for nearly an hour, the fire officials managed to douse the fire.

On receiving information, Advisor to Government for Minority Affairs, A K Khan and other senior officials of the Minority Welfare department reached Haj House.

Interacting with media persons, A K Khan said an enquiry will be conducted into the fire accident and damages. “A team will be formed to ascertain the loss and the cause of the fire. Already, there is a fire fighting mechanism in place in Haj House,” he said.

The fire officials suspect that the fire might have started due to a short circuit.