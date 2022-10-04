Hyderabad police name three fugitives as accused in ‘Dushera terror attack case’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have named Mohd Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddiqui Bin Osman alias Rafique alias Abu Hamzala and Abdul Majeed alias Chotu, all taking shelter in Pakistan and allegedly working with the ISI/ LeT as suspects in the ‘terror attack conspiracy case’.

Three persons Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sameeuddin alias Abdul Sami and Maaz Hassan Farooq were arrested by the Hyderabad police on Sunday for allegedly planning to hurl hand grenades at crowded places during Dushera and also carry out lone wolf attacks.

In the remand report the police had stated that Zahed was in touch with Farhatullah Ghouri, Siddiqui Bin Osman and Abdul Majeed, who is his brother. “Zahed was receiving hawala money from four persons Abul Noman Sayam, Syed Imtiaz Hussain and Mohd Minhazul Abdein and Mohd Feroz and utilizing the same for terror activities,” the report stated.

On September 27, Zahed had a conversation over Whatsapp with Farhatullah Ghauri, Siddiqui Bin Osman and Abdul Majeed. “The trio had asked Zahed to collect the four hand grenades from some person in Manoharabad on the city outskirts. On September 28, Sami went to Manoharabad on his Royal Enfield and brought the four hand grenades and gave it to Zahed. The next day, all the three went to Hotel Al Marjaan, where Zahed handed over one grenade to Sami, the other to Maaz and kept with him,” the report stated.

The police have sought the custody of the three arrested persons to further enquire about the persons who handed him over the hand grenades to Sami. The allegedly China-made hand grenades made their way to the city via the Pakistan and J & K route.