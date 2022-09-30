Ahead of Dasara, Hyderabad police warn people against burglaries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: It is that time of the year when several families in the city lock their houses and leave for short vacations. There is a high possibility of local and interstate burglary gangs using this opportunity.

The police in the tri commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda warned people of burglaries if they are not careful and fail to take adequate precautions.

Issuing an advisory, the police asked people not to keep valuables including cash and gold at home. Officials said adding that it would be a safe step to keep valuables in the bank locker or any other safer place.

“Those going on a long vacation, please inform the local police station. This will help in increasing patrols in the area. We request citizens to share information about suspicious persons in colonies,” the advisory stated, adding that installing a central locking system will help to a great extent because the conventional locks are exposed to everyone and easily indicate the family is not at home.

“Inform local relatives/friends/well-wishers to keep a watch on the house in your absence. Install surveillance cameras and keep the DVR at a safe place and monitor from your phone the activity in and around your house,” it added.

The police have also advised the public to temporarily stop the supply of newspapers and milk as unattended newspapers, mail and milk packets getting piled up in front of a house give a hint about the absence of the occupants.

Before leaving, make sure to lock all doors, windows, terrace doors, and kitchen doors and check the quality of latches. Ladders and other tools which could come in handy in helping the burglars should be removed.

Police have also advised people not to share on social media any information that they will be out of the city. In view of the festival, the officials have taken measures to prevent offences and increased visible policing in residential areas during the night.

Any suspicious movements or persons in Rachakonda limits can be reported on Dial 100 facility or Rachakonda control room +91 94947 21100 or WhatsApp +91 94906 17111.