Police carryout anti terror raids in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: At least four persons were picked up by the police for questioning from different parts of the city on Saturday night in connection with an alleged terror plot.

Among those detained by the police in the late night operation is one Zahed of Moosarambagh, who was previously acquitted in Begumpet Task Force office blast. Zahed’s brother Shahid Bilal was allegedly involved in terror cases in city.

Sources said the Hyderabad police, counter intelligence teams and armed reserve platoons participated in the raids in various localities in the east and south zones. At least four persons were picked up for questioning.

A case is registered against Zahed for conspiring to attack a few leaders of a political party and the police nabbed him in connection with it.

More details awaited.