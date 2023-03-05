Hyderabad police organises 3-day wrestling competition

Around 260 sportsmen including six from the police department and 14 women participated in Indian style wrestling competition organized for the first time by the Hyderabad police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Hyderabad: The three-day Indian style wrestling competition, Kothwal Kesari, organized by the Hyderabad police ended on Sunday.

Around 260 sportsmen including six from the police department and 14 women participated in the event organized for the first time by the Hyderabad police and held at the Quli Qutb Shah Stadium in old city.

The event saw participation of sportsmen of different weight categories of 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 74 kg, 86 kg, and 97 kg. The women’s event had a weight category of 80-120kg.